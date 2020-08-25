Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather for remain rather cool and unsettled for the rest of the week, but turning drier with sunny spells for the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to start out mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few scattered showers. The showers will become more frequent and heavy at times during the afternoon over the northern half of the country, but drier conditions will maintain further south. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night will start off dry with clear spells, but showers will move in from the west to most areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for there to be widespread showers, heavy and possibly thundery at times. Showers could also merge into longer spells of rain in places. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light south to southeast breezes. Showers will continue across the southern half of the country on Thursday night, with northern areas becoming mostly dry with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for further showers, most frequent and heaviest across the eastern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest in northern areas as winds turn to a northerly direction. It will be quite breezy near coasts, with strong northerly winds, mostly moderate elsewhere. Showers will die out from most areas on Friday night, although there may be a few light showers in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, the weekend is looking mostly dry with sunny spells, although a few showers are likely in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures on both days of 14 to 17 degrees, with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.