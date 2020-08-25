The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday, August 24, the HPSC has been notified of 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 28,201* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 31 were in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, seven in Clare, seven in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

There were no new cases in Offaly or Laois.

Of the cases notified:

52 are men / 38 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

11 cases have been identified as community transmission



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week. However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”