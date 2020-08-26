Texas Tullamore reveals number of people it will employ as grand reopening nears

Texas Tullamore has revealed how many staff the store will employ as the grand reopening nears.

There will be 13 full-time jobs and 17 part-time jobs once it is fully up and running.

Texas Tullamore says it is working with local contractors and local hardware stores only and gave a big shout out to Barry Walsh Painting Contractors for the fantastic work they are doing.

The store, which is due to open in 36 days, is located in the former ESB shop which is currently undergoing a transformation. Locals have been eagerly watching the transition into what is expected to be a major fashion outlet in the town.

The return of the Texas department store will be welcomed by many who have missed it since its closure in 2007.