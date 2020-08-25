WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain expected this evening in Offaly as Met Eireann issues new Weather Warning

Heavy rain is expected this evening in Offaly as Met Eireann has issued another Weather Warning as Storm Francis crosses the country.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath which is valid from 3pm to 9pm.

Met Éireann is warning of further heavy rainfall at times today and early tonight. This combined with overnight accumulations will lead to a risk of some flash flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

A separate Status Yellow Wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow remains in place until 7pm.