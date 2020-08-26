Busy Tullamore pub planning extensive development work

A busy Tullamore pub is planning extensive development work to the existing premises according to a planning application lodged with Offaly County council.

The Phoenix opened in Woodchester House, O'Connor Square in Tullamore in November, 2018.

The plans include the change of use of a previously permitted nightclub and smoking area towards the rear into a larger covered smoking area measuring 197sq/m There will also be the addition of a new 187sq/m function room to the rear along with minor alterations to layouts which will include two new fire escape exits onto the existing adjoining carpark and the provision of new internal lobbies and toilet areas.

Permission is also being sought for the retention of the newly erected signage to the front facade at O'Connor Square

This building is a protected structure on the Tullamore town and environs development plan and there are no structural alterations to the existing protected building or any increases to the net floor area to same.