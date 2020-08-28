Plans unveiled for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

Plans have been unveiled for a housing development on Main Street in an Offaly town.

Mark Feely is seeking permission for the development in Daingean from Offaly County Council.

The plans involve the conversion of existing building into two separate four-bed, three-storey houses with repairs to the roof and replacement windows.

Also included in the plans is the construction of a new site entrance and three, three-bed, three-storey semi-detached houses and four, three-bed, three storey terraced houses to the rear of the site.

Permission is also being sought for all associated open space, parking and all associated site works and services