Large telecommunications structure to be built at Offaly GAA club

A large telecommunications structure is set to be built at an Offaly GAA club.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd has been granted permission by Offaly County Council to construct the 30m high multi-lattice telecommunications structure at Kinnitty GAA Club.

It will carry antenna and dishes and will be enclosed within a compound with a 2.4m high palisade fence. There will also be a new access track.

Planning permission was granted with eight conditions.