Offaly TD writes to minister over continuation of pay for student nurses

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has asked the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, and the HSE National Director of Human Resources, Ann Marie Hoey, to ensure that student nurses and midwives continue to be paid as Health Care Assistants during their period of clinical placements.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after being contacted by a number of student nurses who are concerned that without access to the payment they will be forced to drop out of college entirely because their employers have introduced prohibitions against working part-time in any other sector apart from public health care.

“It is absolutely vital that these student healthcare professionals remain in training and education," Deputy Nolan said.

"Unfortunately, however, the reality is that very many of them will have no choice but to leave the system if they cannot access the payments that were put in place for student nurses in March.

"At that point, it was recognised that instead of making student nurses go out and work in bars or restaurants, or other part-time areas; it was preferable to have them work in the hospitals during their placements while receiving a rate of pay equivalent to a healthcare assistant.

"I am supporting the call that the INMO have made to have this system remain in place until at least September 2021.

"This will also ensure that there is a continuous supply of student nurses available within the system. It is a win-win situation for all involved and it should be supported by the HSE and the Minister for Health,” concluded Deputy Nolan.