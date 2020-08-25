Offaly sports club forced to deny Covid-19 outbreak rumours

Esker Hills Golf Club has been forced to deny rumours circulating locally about a Covid-19 outbreak, although the club has confirmed one member has tested positive for the virus.

In a notice to members on Monday, the club said: "Contrary to unfounded rumours please be advised there has not been an outbreak of Covid in Esker Hills. A member, unfortunately, has tested positive as per the email yesterday [Sunday], however, this does not mean that there has been a Covid outbreak in Eskers."

The club went further in an appeal to members: "Please correct anyone who says otherwise. Also, the member did nothing wrong. He followed HSE guidelines with regard to regular testing. He had no active symptoms and upon receiving a positive result he immediately left the course and was in contact with no one other than his playing partners. As stated before, we wish him a speedy recovery."

The club confirmed on Sunday that a member had tested positive but had been on the course prior to their result at the weekend.

The club is following all HSE and public health guidelines. "It is imperative that we all follow the guidelines set out by the HSE and, in future, if any of our members are awaiting results or experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19, please refrain from playing until a negative test result is confirmed," they said on Sunday.