'Mindless' - Sanitising stations vandalised at Offaly primary school

Offaly county councillor Ken Smollen has hit out at vandals who targeted an Offaly school in recent days.

Sanitising stations at Killeigh National School were vandalised in an act Cllr Smollen described as "totally mindless behaviour by the thugs who did this."

The outdoor stations were set-up at the school in line with back to school health measures to protect teachers, students, parents and visitors.

The school confirmed the incident in a circular sent to parents on Tuesday morning.

It read: "We are very disappointed to inform you that our outdoor sanitisers and schoolyard preparations for reopening were vandalised yesterday [Monday] evening. This behaviour compromises the safety of all in our school. Please help us to spread the word that nobody is permitted on school grounds outside school hours."