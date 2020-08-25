Road closed as works near Offaly school begin this week

Roadworks will begin today, Tuesday, August 25, close to a primary school in Offaly.

The works will take place on the R-400-4 from Rhode National School towards the village. The works will run for just three days and should be completed by Friday.

The section of road will be closed to facilitate the works between the hours of 7am and 7pm each day until Thursday. Traffic diversions will be in place.

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.