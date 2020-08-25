Latest update on patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Tullamore

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are a small number of patients confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in hospital in Tullamore.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

According to the figures, there is one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital and there is also one patient with a suspected case being treated in the hospital.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, Mullinagar Hospital has two suspected cases and two confirmed cases while Portlaoise has one confirmed case and one suspected case.

University Hospital Limerick has three confirmed cases and 27 suspected cases while there are three confirmed and eight suspected cases in Tallaght.

Elsewhere in the country there are two confirmed cases in Connolly, Drogheda and Letterkenny and one each in Beaumont, Galway, South Tipperary and St Vincent's.