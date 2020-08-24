Warning to Offaly road users as Storm Francis approaches

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days.

Met Eireann has issued an Orange and Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain, and a Yellow weather warning for strong winds.

Drivers are being warned that on top of recent heavy rainfall and severe winds, this has the potential to make road conditions even more hazardous over the next 24 hours.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Advice for motorists

Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance, which helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists, as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Advice to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists