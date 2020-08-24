'At first glance, all appeared in order' - Gardaí spot tax disc trick
The forged disc
Naas Roads Policing Unit recently detected this forged tax disc on the windscreen of a car.
At first glance, everything appears to be in order.
But on closer inspection, you can see that the number '8' is actually a doctored '3'.
Garddaí said: "Leaving the artist with something to ponder on their walk home - it's a 3, not an 8!
The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act.
Gardai said that court proceedings will follow on the charges.
