'At first glance, all appeared in order' - Gardaí spot tax disc trick

The forged disc

Naas Roads Policing Unit recently detected this forged tax disc on the windscreen of a car. 

At first glance, everything appears to be in order. 

But on closer inspection, you can see that the number '8' is actually a doctored '3'.

Garddaí said: "Leaving the artist with something to ponder on their walk home - it's a 3, not an 8!

The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act. 

Gardai said that court proceedings will follow on the charges. 