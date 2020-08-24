WATCH: 'Do not turn up to matches' - Offaly GAA chairman in appeal to fans

Offaly GAA county board chairman Michael Duignan has appealed to supporters to adhere to the latest Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Although Offaly emerged from its lockdown on Friday evening last, attendance at GAA games is not permitted under new national guidelines issued for the entire country last week.

GAA games must be played behind closed doors until at least September 13. There is one exception - one parent per child is admitted to attend underage games in that period.

There has been anecdotal evidence around the country of people turning up to games and attempting to gain entry or watch the games from outside the ground.

Michael Duignan has appealed to fans not to turn up to Offaly club games which will resume on Monday evening.