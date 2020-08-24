WEATHER WARNING: Storm Francis to bring 'intense rainfall' as Met Eireann issues updated warnings

Met Eireann has warned that there will be intense rainfall as a result of Storm Francis at times on Monday night and Tuesday.

Met Eireann has now issued a separate Status Orange Weather Warning for parts of the country as well as two separate Status Yellow Warnings.

A Status Orange Rainfall Warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann warns that intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 40 to 60mm (higher values in mountainous areas). The most intense rainfall is expected to ease off in southern counties during Tuesday morning. Some flash flooding likely. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

This warning is valid from 9pm on Monday until 5pm on Tuesday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

Met Éireann Weather warns that intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also. This warning is valid from 9pm on Monday until 9pm on Tuesday.

There is also a Status Yellow Wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann is warning of very windy or stormy conditions on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland. Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas). Some disruption is likely and possibly structural damage. This warning is valid from 6am on Tuesday until 7pm on Tuesday.