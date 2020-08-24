BREAKING: Met Eireann extends Weather Warning to all of Ireland

Met Eireann has this morning extended a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning to all of Ireland.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning was issued yesterday for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford but that has now been extended to the whole country.

Met Eireann is warning that intense rainfall is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday. Falls of 30 to 50 mm are expected with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

It is valid from 9pm on Monday until 9pm on Tuesday

A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Met Eireann is warning that it will become very windy on Tuesday as strong southwest winds veer westerly with widespread mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 110km/h, higher in coastal areas.

That warning is valid from 6am on Tuesday until 7pm on Tuesday.

