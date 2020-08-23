Two counties combined for almost 800 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in last two weeks

Two counties in Ireland have combined for almost 800 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in last two weeks.

Between Sunday, August 9 and Sunday, August 23, Dublin and Kildare have combined for a total of 784 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been a total of 1,257 cases in the country in the same time period.

Of those cases, 438 were in Dublin and 346 were in Kildare. Kildare remains on lockdown after restrictions were extended by the Government. The lockdown of Offaly and Laois has been lifted.

Dublin has now seen over 13,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. The total for Ireland now stands at 27,908.

