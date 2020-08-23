Forecaster warns of more potentially stormy weather on the way this week

A weather forecaster is warning of more potentially stormy conditions across parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, there will be strong winds and considerable rainfall in parts of the country.

According to its forecast, a system is going to push into Ireland bringing very windy weather. The strongest winds are expected to be in the south of the country where winds over 100km/h inland and upto and over 110km/h on exposed ground and coastal areas. With this heavy rain is expected around the country with over 50mm expected in the North West and upto 50mm in the South West.

