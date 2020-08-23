Offaly GAA announces details of ten games you can watch live this week

Offaly GAA has announced details of the games that will streamed live this week.

New Government Guidelines mean there will be no supporters at games in the coming weeks.

Five games will be streamed live on both Monday and Tuesday evening at a cost of €5 each on www.247.tv/gaa

You are advised to register at the website well in advance of game and check your broadband speed is sufficient on the 'Test Video' link at the top of the homepage.

The live games are as follows:

Monday: Bracknagh v Ferbane; Edenderry v Shamrocks; Rhode v Tullamore; Cappincur v Clara; Durrow v Walsh Island .

Tuesday: Gracefield v Shannonbridge; Ballycumber v Ferbane; Doon v Clonbullogue; Ballycommon v Raheen; St. Rynaghs v Clodiagh Gaels.