Prominent shop in centre of Tullamore to undergo major renovation

A prominent shop in the centre of Tullamore is set to undergo a major renovation after planning permission was granted Offaly County Council.

Barn Owl Investments Limited applied for planning permission for development at the former McKeon’s Shop on Columcille Street in Tullamore.

The shoe shop closed in 2018 after providing more than 30 years of service to the people of the town.

The proposed new development will consist of the partial demolition of the existing shop and ancillary offices. There will also be alterations to the existing building with the construction of a new two storey extension to the rear of the retail unit.

Planning permission was granted with ten conditions attached with one of those being that a balcony that was included in the plans now be omitted.