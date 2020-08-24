Tesco given go ahead for expansion at Offaly store

Tesco has been given go ahead for an expansion at one of its Offaly stores by An Bord Pleanala.

Approval has been given for the construction of a single story cafe building at the Tesco in Clonmullion Retail Park in Edenderry.

The single storey building will be constructed in the car park and would cover 232 sq/m. It will will be used for the preparation and sale of food, on and off the premises, and will include external seating area, bicycle parking spaces and signage.

Offaly County Council has initially refused permission for the development raising concerns over parking and traffic flow but An Bord Pleanala in its decision said that the proposed development would be acceptable in terms of impact on Edenderry town centre, would not endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and would not result in a shortfall of car parking spaces serving the development.

However the decision did state that the premises shall not be used for the sale of hot food for consumption off the premises (i.e. take-away) without a separate grant of planning permission.