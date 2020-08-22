Gardaí hunt armed gang who carried out aggravated burglary on house in Midlands

Gardaí have launched a public appeal after a gang armed with a knife and batons burst into a house in Longford town yesterday afternoon in a suspected aggravated burglary.

Detectives have launched a probe after an incident at around 3:30pm on Thursday when a number of individuals gained entry to a house in the Clonbalt Woods area.

Two people were in the house at the time when property was stolen before the individuals fled moments later.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clonbalt Woods and Drumlish Road in Longford between 2pm and 5pm and who may have information to please make contact with them.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with a woman who already made contact with them that afternoon and are asking if she could please get back in contact with them.



Anyone who can assist Gardaí with their enquiries can contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.