Lifting of lockdown measures in Offaly officially confirmed

Current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Offaly, which banned people from leaving the county for non-essential travel, will now be lifted with immediate effect, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

The National Public Health Emergency (NPHET) proposed the lifting of the localised Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in both Laois and Offaly following a meeting on Thursday but suggested Kildare remain under tight restrictions.

The Cabinet met on Friday and officially signed off on the recommendations, including the lifting of the lockdown for Laois and Offaly. Both counties have seen their incidence rates of Covid-19 drop significantly in the last week with community transmission all but quelled.

Restrictions were reimposed on Laois, Offaly and Kildare on Friday, August 7, following a spike in the number of cases, mostly associated with clusters at meat plants and direct provision centres.

With an incidence rate still well above the national average, Kildare will remain in a specific lockdown situation for another two weeks. Travel to and from the county is not advised unless for essential reasons. Some businesses will also have to remain closed in the county during the extended period.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the news on Friday as he announced a raft of new supports specifically for Kildare businesses.

He said: “I realise how disappointing today’s news will be for the people of Kildare. It has been a devastating few months for business owners, their staff and families. By extending these restrictions now, we will avoid further, more damaging measures later on.

"We must do everything we can to protect people. The people of Kildare are making a sacrifice on behalf of the entire country. I recognise that and we are redoubling our efforts to help businesses," he added.