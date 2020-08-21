Confusion reigns for stage schools as Offaly promoter backs petition for clarity

An Offaly events promoter is backing and seeking public support for a petition seeking clarity for stage schools amid changing Covid-19 public health measures.

Colin Hughes of Colin Hughes Promotions in Tullamore has said the "arts sector has been left in the dark once again" after new public health restrictions, particularly on gatherings and events, were announced on Monday.

"After the latest round of government restrictions, the arts sector has been left in the dark once again. There isn't any acknowledgement of the arts or any part of it whatsoever," Colin told us.

"Now, stage schools across the country have come together to get more clarity from government as to whether we can open and get back to work," he added referencing a new petition with over 5,000 signatures.

"Stage schools are a huge part of every community in Ireland with thousands of children attending them each week. These are much more than just 'stage school' - they provide an outlet for children to grow within themselves and gain confidence and communication skills," Colin remarked.

"We have seen first hand how important these classes are for children."

Colin said despite an update earlier this week from the Department for the Arts, stage schools still do not have clarity on reopening.

"We are ready to open with proper protocols in place and will have to cut numbers due to social distancing, but we are ready.

We have started a petition and have received over 5,000 signatures so far. We are looking for as many signatures as we can get so we can get the government to stop ignoring us," Colin concluded.

You can sign the petition to support this cause HERE.