WATCH: Offaly comedian hilariously sums up confusion over latest Covid-19 restrictions

Edenderry comedian Neil Delamere has captured the public confusion after the latest round of Covid-19 restrictions announced by the government on Monday.

After an increase in Covid-19 cases, NPHET recommended further measures but confusion reigned over the number of people that could gather indoors and outdoors, particularly at cultural events.

A series of conflicting statements of six people, then 50 people, then six again for such events indoor had us all in a spin.

People were also baffled by the fact they can attend a cinema with 49 other people but can't have seven family members from different households over for dinner in their house.

Neil Delamere captured these contradictions and the general confusion brilliantly with the clip below: