Offaly TD hails 'amazing community spirit' with local lockdown to be lifted

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed the decision by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to lift the lockdown measures that have been in place within the counties for the last two weeks.

Deputy Nolan said that official acceptance of the NPHET recommendation by Cabinet must be immediately provided by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly:

“The people of Laois-Offaly have been through an extremely challenging few weeks.

"The general air of uncertainty and the growing sense that the measures were entirely unwarranted in the first place had left many people feeling upset and deeply annoyed.

"Thanks to the amazing community efforts in both counties, however, and a single-minded determination to continue demonstrating responsible behaviour, our counties are now out of lockdown; again!

"We have got to ensure that any future clusters are dealt with more proportionally and with far more common-sense.

"It is just not feasible to go on sending entire counties in and out of lockdown with the kind of Lanigan's Ball approach that we have seen recently,” concluded Deputy Nolan.