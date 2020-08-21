How many patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in the regional lockdown in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

One patient is being treated in the Critical Care Unit in Tullamore with one patient being treated in Naas. Portlaoise remains clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In terms of suspected cases, there are none in Tullamore, none in Portlaoise but there are six in Naas.

Elsewhere in the country, there are four patients with confirmed cases being treated in University Hospital Limerick, three in Tallaght, two in Beaumont and two in Connolly.

Drogheda, The Mater and Mullingar all are treating one patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

In terms of suspected cases, there are 16 in University Hospital Limerick, 12 in Galway University Hospital, eight in Beaumont and six each in Crumlin, Naas and Sligo.

Across the country, there are currently 17 patients hospitalised with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 90 suspected cases.