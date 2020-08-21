Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days and the weekend is for the weather to be fresher with a mix of rain, scattered showers and some bright dry spells also with winds generally light to moderate.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a blustery start to the day with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds and gales at times along exposed coasts in the west, south and east. Widespread showers or longer spells of rain in the morning, some heavy at times, becoming more scattered during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Winds will decrease moderate to fresh away from the coasts by evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Tonight will remain blustery with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent across the western half of the country. Showers may merge to give longer spells of rain later in the west and northwest later. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Saturday is for it be quite cool and breezy. Rain in the northwest during the morning, but otherwise there will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Most areas will be dry, with clear spells on Saturday night, and just isolated showers of rain or drizzle, most frequent along Atlantic coasts and in the northwest. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 degrees, in mostly light to moderate westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Sunday is for a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, merging to give longer spells of rain at times in the northwest. However there will be good dry spells in the east. Quite cool, with maximum temperatures of only 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

A spell of persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic late in the evening and overnight on Sunday, with the best of any drier spells in the north. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate cyclonic variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Monday states that rain will clear away eastwards in the early morning and it will brighten up gradually from the southwest. Sunny spells will develop through the afternoon with some scattered showers also. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes.

Any remaining showers will clear early on Monday night leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells at times. Cloud will increase in Munster and south Leinster later in the night with rain extending from the south to southern coastal counties by morning. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for says that persistent and locally heavy rain will extend to much of the south through the morning and afternoon with drier, brighter conditions further north, and just occasional showers. Further heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic to affect the southwest later in the evening. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate northeast to northerly breezes.