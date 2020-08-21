Offaly County Council recruiting firefighters across the county
Offaly County Council recruiting firefighters across the county
Offaly County Council is recruiting for Retained Firefighters across the county.
The positions are in Birr, Clara, Edenderry and Ferbane.
Being a Retained Firefighter is an extremely rewarding position and application forms and further details can be found on Offaly County Council's website, www.offaly.ie or by clicking here
Completed application forms must be returned before 4pm on Thursday, September 3.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on