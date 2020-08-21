Offaly County Council planning to take five estates in county in charge

Offaly County Council is planning to take five estates across the county in charge. 

The five estates are Armstrong Grove, Clara; Downshire Developments, Edenderry; Granary Court, Edenderry; The Hazel, Tullamore and The Elms, Tullamore. 

The term “Take in Charge” means that the Local Authority assumes responsibility for certain services located within the common areas and public areas associated with a particular estate. 