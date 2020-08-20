Racehorse bred in Offaly wins big at UK meeting

A racehorse bred in Offaly has won the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York Racecourse in the UK today.

The race was the curtain-raiser on the card going off at 1.45pm and went the way of the Irish with trainer Ken Condon continuing his good form.

The horse, two-year-old filly Miss Amulet, picked up over £42,000 in prize money thanks to the biggest win of her career on the track so far.

The horse was ridden by James Doyle.

She was bred by Derek and Gay Vietch at Ringford Stud near Rhode village in Offaly. Ringford has bred other highly-rated racehorses including Humphrey Bogart who ran and finished fifth in the 2016 Epsom Derby. That race was won by Rhode jockey Pat Smullen aboard Harzand, a remarkable double connection for the small village.

Miss Amulet was bought for just £7,500 but has now won three of her six racetrack starts. Her first win came back at the beginning of July when she beat the appropriately named Zoom Call by five lengths.