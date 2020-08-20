WATCH: Kildare man sings The Offaly Rover in lockdown solidarity

Kildare man Ross Donegan has extended an olive branch across the border between Offaly and Kildare as a show of solidarity.

Ross has been entertaining friends, family and fans on Facebook with impromptu sessions over the last few months and has performed in recent weeks for the locked down counties of Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

The three counties were put under specific public health measures on August 7 with a travel ban stopping people from leaving their own county for non-essential travel.

As a show of support across the border, Ross performed a rendition of the Offaly Rover this week. Listen to the clip below.

Now, do we have any takers to sing the Curragh of Kildare back?