Offaly County Council works through night to clear roads after Storm Ellen but caution still advised

Offaly County Council crews have been working through the night to clear roads in the county but caution is still advised on the roads after a night of strong winds and continued heavy rain.

Crews in Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore have been clearing trees and debris from 2.30am this morning. All main roads are now clear of trees and council crews are continuing to clear debris.

There is still a tree down on telephone lines at the former briquette factory at Mount Lucas and Offaly County Council is working with other agencies to safely remove it.

Offaly County Council is urging motorists to continue to exercise caution on the roads as there is still some debris on minor roads and possible flooding in places.

If you see fallen trees to contact customerservices@offalycoco.ie or 057 93 46800.

