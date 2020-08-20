Power outages reported across Offaly after Storm Ellen hits country

There are power outages across Offaly this morning after Storm Ellen hit the country overnight.

Over 800 customers are without power in Birr with 103 homes without power in Clareen.

Another 122 homes and businesses are without power in Clara with faults also reported in Tullamore and near Edenderry.

A major outage near Roscrea is affecting almost 1,400 customers with some of those being in Offaly.

There are around 40,000 people in Cork alone without power today with major power outages reported right across the country.

There is more wet and windy weather on the way with Met Eireann issuing new weather warnings this morning.

