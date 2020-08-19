OPINION: Photographers at May Cowen funeral 'a disgusting intrusion' by media

Members of the media often come in for criticism; journalists tackling and outing politicians for their mistakes or shortcomings, raising local issues that are uncomfortable for some and generally investigating and reporting in the broader public interest. That said, some things are, or at least should be, off-limits.

I was dismayed last weekend as a member of that media community when I saw that the biggest national newspaper titles in the country had sent a posse of photographers to Clara for the funeral of May Cowen, mother of former Taoiseach Brian and current Laois-Offaly TD Barry. It made me sick to my stomach, actually, because I thought of my own father's funeral a number of years ago. The thought of a photographer at the church gate snapping the grief-ridden faces of my family was very unsettling. I'm not a public figure and that obviously didn't happen, but should being a public figure really change anything? Surely we should all have a right to grieve privately.

The presence of the photographers in Clara was a disgusting intrusion of privacy, not just for Barry and Brian Cowen and their extended family, but for May Cowen herself who, although a well-known pillar of the community over many decades, was a private citizen. She was never in public office and never sought the gaze of the public eye during her quiet life. That's what made the presence of photographs of her funeral cortege on the pages of last weekend's Sunday Independent, the Irish Times and Irish Mirror so galling.

Let's cut to the chase on this; those papers sent photographers to capture an image of Brian Cowen in a wheelchair. It was known that he would be leaving his hospital bed to attend his mother's funeral and the craving from those newsrooms to get the image was immediate. They won't admit it but that was the sole purpose of sending the photographers. No public interest was served last Saturday by their attendance at a funeral in a county supposedly in lockdown. It's a sad day when a media organisation stoops so low, but that's what they did, and they landed a blow on common decency.

There is a wider and somewhat sadistic interest from the public in reading bad news and perusing such upsetting images, and perhaps that's what the national media feel they are servicing. In reality, they may be fuelling it. Our sister newspaper, the Tullamore Tribune, this week used a photograph of Brian Cowen with his mother in happier times alongside a tribute piece about Mrs Cowen's funeral, the contributions of the priest and the general feeling of sadness around Clara. There was a photograph of May and her late husband Ber in their younger days featured too. It captured the mood far more appropriately than the distant clacking of cameras. That is hopefully a distinction people can see between national and local media.

This behaviour is not solely directed at the Cowen family but is something politicians generally must endure. Similar photographs were sought and published in 2011 at the funeral of former Taoiseach Enda Kenny's mother. The Irish Independent carried photographs of him carrying the coffin and even an image of his sister, a private citizen, crying in the church at a moment of profound sadness in her life. Again, no public interest was served by the publication of those images. Photographs too were snapped of Michael Noonan at his sister's funeral in 2012 after she had tragically died in a car crash. This is a segment of our media culture we should consign to the past.

There is a distinction between the death of a public figure and that of someone in their family. Photographs of a State funeral of a former Taoiseach or minister are important as a record of our history but can be done so sensitively with the family's consent as to what parts of the funeral are strictly private. Beyond that, photographers should not be present at the funeral of a loved one of a politician or any other public figure without consent. It is just downright wrong, a stain on our society, and needs to be addressed by the Press Council of Ireland, if not the government.

As the Offaly Express editor, I am a vehement supporter of the freedom of the press and I would defend those rights to the hilt. I would not, however, include the photographing of a funeral in this way in such a defence. It is a practice I could never support and will never partake in at this or any other media title.

A media lacking respect lacks credibility and will always be met with hostility and derision by the public.