Offaly TD supports GAA after association hit with spectator ban

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has said that she supports the GAA’s call for the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET to provide the empirical evidence which has led to the reintroduction of severe restrictions at sporting events throughout the country.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after NPHET recommended that all sporting matches should be behind closed doors and that training outdoors should be restricted to 15 people.

“The new restrictions that were introduced yesterday have left many people feeling extremely frustrated and annoyed.

"Indeed, there is a clear sense now that the guidelines are incoherent and simply do not make sense based on the advice that was previously given out.

"This is especially true for the GAA and other local sporting groups who have taken every measure to act responsibly and ensure that appropriate levels of social distancing were being maintained.

"If NPHET and indeed the Cabinet want people to buy in to and support the new measures, then they have to do a much better job of explaining the rationale and the evidence behind them.

"Allowing people, even at reduced numbers of 200, to attend GAA matches created a vital social outlet.

"There is massive disappointment at the latest round of restrictions for sports and that needs to be addressed out of respect for all those who made genuine efforts to ensure that intercounty training and county championships could go ahead,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday morning, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Modelling advisory group, said there is empirical evidence supporting such actions.

He said: "Absolutely there is empirical evidence both here and internationally about the sorts of congregations that we know are occurring. There's no issue here with sporting activity and training. However, if you bring people together to be witness to a sporting event, unless very tightly controlled, you get two problems - a relaxation on physical distancing at the event and congregations and recreation before and after the event."

He added that there was data to show that behaviour like this is happening with people gathering and travelling in cars together and that "these settings are, unfortunately, because they're very enjoyable, are the ideal opportunity for the virus to transmit."