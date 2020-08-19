Minister for Health again puts out potentially misleading information about Covid situation in Offaly

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has again put out potentially misleading information about the actual Covid-19 situation in Offaly.

In a tweet last night, he said that recent cases have been 'concentrated in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.'

Depending on what you class as recent, this is incorrect as Offaly has not recorded a substantial number of cases per day since last Friday. Since Saturday, Offaly has been included with a large group of counties making up the balance of the cases outside the current hotspots.

Of the more than 500 cases reported in the country since Saturday, only a very small handful have been in Offaly.

It is more than two weeks since the jump in confirmed cases began that saw the county included in the lockdown of three counties. The number of cases in the county increased by 92 from August 4 to August 11 but have leveled off dramatically in the last week.

Even if that is what the Minister classes as recent, cases have surged in Dublin, Kildare, Limerick and Dublin far more recently, and the Minister continuing to class Offaly as a whole as having 'concentrated cases' is also potentially misleading.

As the Department's own figures show, 70% of the cases in Offaly from June 12 to August 12 were in the town of Edenderry (78 out of 113) with the figures also showing very few, and potentially no cases, in the south and west of the county.

It is not the first time Minister Donnelly has put out potentially misleading information on the situation in Offaly. On August 10 he said there were 120 cases in Laois, Offaly and Kildare that day.

Not only did he get his figures wrong, there were 118 between the counties, he also failed to mention that 110 were in Kildare.

He also suggested in an interview on Midlands 103 last week that full county lockdowns were introduced because people couldn't understand distance.

In that interview, he stated: "The feedback we got on the last set of measures was that the 20 kilometre measure was very, very difficult in that it led to a lot of confusion around what people could do. It was impossible basically to enforce. So this time the recommendation for the National Public Health Emergency Team is to stick to county boundaries. There's no right answer to this, there's various different ways you could do it but the National Public Health Emergency Team had to come up with a way that worked in terms of suppressing the virus in the community and was something that we can all understand and was reasonable. Obviously we can all understand county boundaries. The short answer is it is the county boundary."