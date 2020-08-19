What are the new measures in Ireland to limit the spread of Covid-19

On Tuesday, the Government introduced new restrictions to try to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A number of measures are being put in place across the country until at least September 13 in an effort to stop the spread of the virus by limiting congregation and social interaction among households.

On top of these measures, hand hygiene, wearing of facemasks, social distancing and good cough and sneeze etiquette are essential in stopping the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions are as follows

At home

* visitors to your home or garden should be limited to not more than six from not more than three households

Cultural and social activities

Restaurants and cafes (including pubs that serve food and hotel restaurants)

* they should close by 11.30pm

* all customer facing staff to wear face coverings

* all customers to wear face coverings until seated and again on departure

* they are required to keep contact details to support contact tracing

* all customers to be seated at a table, with no seating allowed at the bar and table service only

* maximum of six seated at a table

* no formal or informal events or parties should be organised in these premises

* all tables must have hand sanitiser

Sports

Sporting events and matches can continue to take place but behind closed doors with:

* strict avoidance of gatherings, including social gatherings, before or after events

* strict adherence to 2 metre physical distancing before and after events, during breaks in play, on the sidelines and avoidance of team huddles

* gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools/exercise and dance studios will remain open with strict distancing and other appropriate protective measures in place

* limits of six apply to exercise and dance classes with appropriate physical distancing

* limits of 15 apply to groups outside including training sessions (with exception of elite/professional sports and horseracing). There should be no mixing between groups

Workplaces

Unless it is absolutely essential for an employee to attend in person, they should work from home.

Travel and transport

* people should avoid using public transport where possible

* arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned for reopening but the Minster for Education and the Minister for Health and other relevant Ministers will review measures, including any additional resources, to ensure the safe operation of school transport for secondary school children

Over 70s and medically vulnerable

People over 70 and the medically vulnerable can still meet up with people and get outside for exercise but if at all possible should avoid public transport, shop during designated hours or seek assistance through the “community call” if needed in accessing food, essential supplies and medicine.

They are also advised to maintain a 2 metre distance from others when exercising outdoors and wash hands on returning home.