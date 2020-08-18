'No support' for elderly Offaly resident who tested positive for Covid

THERE is still not enough support for elderly people if they test positive for Covid-19, according to Offaly councillor John Leahy.

Cllr Leahy said he was involved in a case where a resident of a housing scheme developed by Mid Offaly Housing tested positive for the virus.

“We were left on our own. There was no support service there whatsoever,” said Cllr Leahy.

The Independent councillor from Kilcormac added: “It's not that the people in the frontline service didn't want to give it to us or were ignoring us, they hadn't got it.”

He said the emergency occurred on a Friday evening and it could only be dealt with because Mid Offaly Housing had a “clinical person” on its board of management.

“In three meetings over the weekend we did all the contact tracing, we done all the phoning to all the people that we needed to get in for testing.

“It was a marathon for the weekend. There was not one phone call from any agency whatsoever and we informed all the agencies.”

He said that while emergency phone lines may remain open, “We do not have boots on the ground.”

Cllr Leahy was speaking at an emergency meeting of Offaly County Council which was called after Offaly, Kildare and Laois were subjected to tighter restrictions than the rest of the country.

“This is not a criticism of the local authority because it has nothing to do with the local authority,” he stressed.

He said if anybody outside the county thought that because Offaly “is in lockdown” there were a whole lot of people and a “whole lot of clipboards” offering support, “and a whole lot of nurses deployed left, right and centre, that isn't true”.

“If you contract Covid-19 and you're an elderly person you are on your own unless you have family members there and there's tracing,” said the councillor.

Reopening the county would have to be done cautiously, he added, and he called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to “admit he got it wrong”.

Cllr Declan Harvey, Fianna Fail, said there were still difficulties when people were seeking Covid-19 tests.

The Tullamore councillor told the meeting he had received two phone calls from people who were waiting to be tested and they were both told they had to “go through” their GP.

In one case, a man was very upset.

“It was his son who he wanted to get tested and he was waiting to be tested but he hadn't got a call,” said Cllr Harvey.

He criticised the Government for how it had reacted to the spike of Covid numbers in the Midlands and called for the Offaly lockdown to be lifted.

“The surge came and they weren't ready for it,” he said.