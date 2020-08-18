Luxury hotel in Midlands objects to plan for nearby largescale pig unit

A luxury hotel in the Midlands, renowned as one of the best in the world, is objecting to a planned intensive pig fattening unit nearby.

Applicant Garrett Behan is seeking to construct a pig finishing unit, two meal bins and associated site works in Cloneygowan, Ballyfin.

Jim Reynolds, the Managing Director of Ballyfin House Hotel has lodged a submission.

"The possibility of an intensive pig production unit nearby is very disturbing and the resultant smells and odours and noise will hugely impact our place at all seasons as will the inevitable smell of slurry and manure on farmland. As a viable business with an international market dependent on an unspoilt rural environment and being the largest employer in the area with 94 people engaged we object to this application and request and request the planning office in Laois to reject the application".

He says the nearby townland of Cloneygowan is "in full view" of the luxury hotel which offers "unspoilt distant views" to its guests, who he says enjoy pursuits like boating, walking, cycling, horse riding, carriage rides and falconry and clay pigeon shooting on the 614 acre demesne.

"These outdoor pursuits are a vital part of the business and are a huge part of our success. Our business is totally dependant on its guests, 60% of which come from overseas. For the guests the engagement and enjoyment of the tranquil rural surroundings extends to the wider landscape outside the walls," Mr Reynolds said.

Many other local people have also objected, citing concerns for contamination of drinking water, contamination of the air from toxic gasses from slurry, the smell, damage to biodiversity, devaluation of properties and the possible spread of pest and disease.

Among ten more objections is one signed by 135 residents from the surrounding townslands.

Laois County Council is due to make a planning decision on the unit this week.

The unit would have four sheds each housing 483 pigs, divided into pens of 21 pigs, fattening a total of 1,932 pigs.

The pigs' waste would be collected in tanks under slatted floors and the applicant says it would be spread on his land and land of farms who have agreed to take it, replacing artificial fertilizers.

An environment assessment submitted with the plan says it is in line with the Laois County Development Plan, and that the applicant Mr Behan has been farming there for 20 years.

"Mr Behan's intention is to carry out the proposed pig production business on this site and live in harmony with his neighbours over the years. The development will be managed so that any nuisance is kept to a minimum and the good relations with the neighbouring community will continue".