Plans unveiled for housing development on lands of pub in Offaly

Plans have been unveiled for a housing development on lands of a pub in Offaly.

An application is set to be made to Offaly County Council for a residential development consisting of nine units at Rathangan Road / Richies Bar lands in Clonbullogue.

The proposed development will consist of five three-bedroom two-storey houses and four one-bedroom maisonettes which will be part of the two-storey terrace block.

