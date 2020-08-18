Tullamore woman becoming a big hit on Instagram

IT'S at this time of year that local woman Carmel Duffy is usually to be found immersed in the Tullamore Show, organising the fashion marquee with her customary aplomb.

However, everything changed this year with Covid-19 dictating and all types of events being cancelled. The Tullamore Show was no exception and the difficult decision had to be taken to shelve the event for this year.

Carmel has been one the key people behind the staging of the show each year. So of course she misses it.

''For the past 28 years I have been eating, breathing and sleeping the Tullamore Show. The fashion was a show in itself with over 1,000 people swarming into the fashion marquee to watch the onstage finery,'' says Carmel. ''This year 2020 is one for the history books with the cancellation of the show. I've missed the show office, the staff and the team spirit along with the nice coffee,'' she comments.

Carmel was able to attract women and men from all over Ireland to take part in the Best Dressed Competitions at the event. She also had the social skills to garner some great prizes for the winners.

However, Carmel hasn't exactly been idle and has been making quite a name for herself on Instagram attracting hundreds of followers, with her stories, pictures and reviews.

''A sudden shift in remote working saw me going online and starting my 'Stories by Carmel' on Instagram. I built on them during Covid-19 under Duffy Carmel and my Instagram account rapidly grew to over 600 followers.''

Carmel describes her blog as inspirational with features on lifestyle, fashion, styling and what to wear in relation to colour, style etc. She also gives tips on building confidence and trains people in interview techniques.

She loves promoting local businesses on her page as she says she has a ''tremendous interest locally and likes them to link up with her business. ''I'd like to thank all my sponsors for supporting my interests,'' she adds.

You can follow Carmel on Instagram by logging onto @duffy.carmel