An Bord Pleanala overturns decision on landmark building in Offaly

AN Bord Pleanala has overturned a decision by Offaly County Council to refuse permission for maintenance and repairs to the forge at Curragh, Geashill which is a protected structure, and for an extension to the existing cottage and shed to include a two storey residential extension to the rear of the existing cottage.

The local planning authority rejected the application as it considered that the proposed development would have ''a negative visual impact on the curtilage, attendant grounds and setting of the protected structure''.

It commented: ''In particular, the proposed development significantly covers the north-west elevation, brings imbalance to, and does not complement the existing native structure on the subject site.''

It also considered the development to be ''out of scale with the architectural character of vernacular structure'' and would therefore be contrary to one of the policies listed in the Offaly County Development Plan 2014-2020 which seeks to ''ensure that new build adjoining, and extensions to, are of an appropriate design and do not detract from the building’s character''. Consequently, it was considered that the proposal would not be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

However, An Bord Pleanala disagreed and gave the development the green light.

It said that having regard to the pattern of permitted development in the area, the provisions of the Offaly County Development Plan 2014-2020, and to the layout and design as submitted, the Board considered that, subject to compliance with a number of conditions the development would not seriously injure the character and setting of the Forge Protected Structure, or the visual amenities associated with the structure and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience. It said the proposal would be in ''accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.''

The forge was built around 1870. It has a horseshoe-shaped gable opening which gives it a certain ''architectural distinctiveness,'' as is described in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

''The attention to detail in the ashlar voussoirs of the opening is particularly remarkable. Notable are the nail heads and groove of the horseshoe. The intact character of the complex has survived due to the retention of outbuildings and ornate water pump. Together, these structures create an aesthetically pleasing site,'' it stated.