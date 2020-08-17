Latest update on patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in the regional lockdown in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Both patients are being treated in Naas with both Tullamore and Portlaoise clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19.



In terms of suspected cases, there are none in Tullamore, three in Portlaoise and there is one in Naas.

Elsewhere in the acute hospitals in the country, there are three patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in each of Connolly, Tallaght and University Hospital Limerick.

There are two patients with confirmed cases being treated in Cavan, Kilkenny and The Mater while there is one patient being treated in each of Mullingar and Beaumont hospitals

There are 57 patients with suspected cases being treated in University Hospital Limerick and 15 suspected cases in Galway University Hospital

In total there are 19 patients with confirmed cases and 136 patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.

