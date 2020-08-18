MEMORY LANE: Do you recognise anyone in this Grad picture from the Offaly Express archives?
MEMORY LANE: Do you recognise anyone in this picture from the Offaly Express archives?
We have delved back into the Offaly Express archives and have come up with this grad pictures from a class in Tullamore from 2011.
It is a graduation class from Tullamore College taken in the school before they headed off on their big night out.
How many familiar faces will you recognise? Get tagging.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on