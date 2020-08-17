Motorist in Midlands arrested for doing 'fishtails and doughnuts' on busy road

A motorist in the Midlands has been arrested after being caught doing fishtails and doughnuts on a busy road.

Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol on Saturday evening observed a vehicle performing fishtails and doughnuts between Mountrath and Borris in Ossory on the R445 in wet weather conditions.

This vehicle was stopped and the driver immediately arrested for Dangerous Driving.

Gardai commented, "This type of behaviour has no place on our roads and endangers lives."

The driver has now been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.