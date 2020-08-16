LATEST UPDATE: Two counties record large increases in Covid-19 cases but increase in Offaly remains low

The latest update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that two counties record large increases while the level of increase in Offaly remains low.

As of midnight on Saturday, August 15, the HPSC has been notified of 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the 66 cases today, 21 were in Kildare, 16 in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the rest of the 23 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wicklow. That again means that Offaly recorded either just one or two more cases today.

For the last three days, Offaly has recorded just one or two newly confirmed cases of Covid-19. Offaly is one of three counties in the country in a wide ranging regional lockdown long with Laois and Kildare.

Of the cases notified today;

34 are men / 29 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

12 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

3 cases have been identified as community transmission

The remainder of these cases are still under investigation



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools.

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again. However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice. This cannot continue. This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that COVID-19 cannot take root again in our communities. Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”

