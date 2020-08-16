Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with a chance of heavy, thundery showers, becoming somewhat drier for a time on Tuesday, then a band of rain on Wednesday will introduce blustery showery conditions for the latter half of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be a mostly cloudy day with mist and fog slowly clearing through the morning. Showers or longer spells of rain will affect most parts of the country through the day, with some heavy falls and the risk of thunderstorms leading to localised flooding, particularly in Munster and south Leinster, but also in Connacht later. Highest temperatures of 17 and 21 degrees, with light easterly or variable breezes. A Weather Warning is in place for 14 counties for all of Monday. TAP HERE TO READ MORE DETAILS ON THE WEATHER WARNING

Heavy showers or longer spells of rain will break up and gradually become more isolated through Monday night, with mostly dry conditions and some clear spells in the south by morning. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light south to southwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Tuesday from Met Eireann is for showers, lighter than previous days, will remain isolated with good sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light southwest to westerly breezes.

On Tuesday night it will be mostly dry with clear spells for a time in Ulster although cloud will thicken from the southwest with rain spreading into Munster towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light and variable winds backing southeast to easterly and increasing moderate by morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a band of rain to move northeastwards across the country on Wednesday, clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers in the southwest by evening. The rain will be accompanied by moderate to fresh east to southeast winds, strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Hourly Cloud and Rainfall Forecast until 1300 Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IQ8cuYtz49 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 16, 2020

The rain will clear northern coasts early Wednesday night, leaving scattered showers, some heavy at times, and clear spells. Lows of 11 and 14 degrees in light to moderate mainly southerly breezes, backing fresh to strong southeasterly in the southwest by morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunshine and heavy showers or longer spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, strong at times along coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Friday from Met Eireann states that a fresh to strong west to southwest flow is expected to steer in further showers or longer spells of rain from the Atlantic during Friday. Cooler, with highs of 16 to 19 degrees.

Becoming cooler and remaining unsettled with spells of showers and rain at times next weekend.