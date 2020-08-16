Latest update on patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Offaly, Laois and Kildare

According to the latest information from the HSE, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals in the regional lockdown in Offaly, Laois or Kildare.

The figures are contained in the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

Both patients are being treated in Naas with both Tullamore and Portlaoise clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In terms of suspected cases, there are none in Tullamore, none in Portlaoise and there are two in Naas.

Elsewhere in the acute hospitals in the country, there are two patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in each of Cavan, Connolly, Kilkenny, The Mater, Tallaght and Limerick. There is one patient being treated in each of Mullingar and Beaumont hospitals

Beaumont also has seven suspected cases while there are 44 patients with suspected cases being treated in University Hospital Limerick and 11 suspected cases in Galway University Hospital

In total there are 16 patients with confirmed cases and 111 patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals.